Brands Are Recycling Old Tweets on Threads
It's a good place to start.
Jul 7
Rachel Karten
Behind That Entertainment Weekly Tweet
Featuring an interview with Alexis Wilson, social media editor at Entertainment Weekly.
Jul 5
Rachel Karten
June 2023
Everything You Missed on Brand Social
Amtrak's Nicki Minaj tweet, a confusing AI campaign, and more.
Jun 27
Rachel Karten
“Our Instagram Grid Doesn’t Matter!”
And 28 other things social managers wish they could tell their boss.
Jun 20
Rachel Karten
Who Runs the CIA's Instagram?
Plus an example of great community management, Nat Geo's riveting TikTok, and more.
Jun 13
Rachel Karten
How Shopify Built a Strong Social Identity
Featuring an interview with Saad Khan, Brand Social Lead at Shopify.
Jun 8
Rachel Karten
What Will Happen to Ted Lasso's Twitter Account?
Brands buying Taylor Swift suites, how IG ranking works, and more.
Jun 6
Rachel Karten
May 2023
Be Careful What You Quote Tweet
Plus brands using Cameo for content, a tweet that got 117M views, and more.
May 30
Rachel Karten
Don't Sleep on Facebook
Featuring an interview with Bari Rosenstein, social lead for Auntie Anne’s and Jamba.
May 25
Rachel Karten
Organic Social Isn’t Dead
It just isn’t guaranteed.
May 23
Rachel Karten
Using Social to Speak to a Global Audience
Featuring an interview with Kweku Quansah, Global Social Media Specialist at Clarks.
May 18
Rachel Karten
Brand Social Trend Report
A non-exhaustive, very incomplete list of trends I’ve been noticing on brand social.
May 16
Rachel Karten
