Link in Bio

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Brands Are Recycling Old Tweets on Threads
It's a good place to start.
 • 
Rachel Karten
3
Behind That Entertainment Weekly Tweet
Featuring an interview with Alexis Wilson, social media editor at Entertainment Weekly.
 • 
Rachel Karten
June 2023
Everything You Missed on Brand Social
Amtrak's Nicki Minaj tweet, a confusing AI campaign, and more.
 • 
Rachel Karten
“Our Instagram Grid Doesn’t Matter!”
And 28 other things social managers wish they could tell their boss.
 • 
Rachel Karten
1
Who Runs the CIA's Instagram?
Plus an example of great community management, Nat Geo's riveting TikTok, and more.
 • 
Rachel Karten
How Shopify Built a Strong Social Identity
Featuring an interview with Saad Khan, Brand Social Lead at Shopify.
 • 
Rachel Karten
What Will Happen to Ted Lasso's Twitter Account?
Brands buying Taylor Swift suites, how IG ranking works, and more.
 • 
Rachel Karten
May 2023
Be Careful What You Quote Tweet
Plus brands using Cameo for content, a tweet that got 117M views, and more.
 • 
Rachel Karten
Don't Sleep on Facebook
Featuring an interview with Bari Rosenstein, social lead for Auntie Anne’s and Jamba.
 • 
Rachel Karten
5
Organic Social Isn’t Dead
It just isn’t guaranteed.
 • 
Rachel Karten
Using Social to Speak to a Global Audience
Featuring an interview with Kweku Quansah, Global Social Media Specialist at Clarks.
 • 
Rachel Karten
3
Brand Social Trend Report
A non-exhaustive, very incomplete list of trends I’ve been noticing on brand social.
 • 
Rachel Karten
2
© 2023 Rachel Karten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing