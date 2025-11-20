Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CozyGirlKristine's avatar
CozyGirlKristine
1d

Just included their collab with Graza in my newsletter - I guess Yahoo is so back! haha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
ryan benson's avatar
ryan benson
19h

THAT'S MY FRIEND!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rachel Karten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture