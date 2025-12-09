Good morning from New York. On Sunday, I celebrated three years of Feed Me at The Waverly Inn and ended the night at Hamburger America. Yesterday, I caught up with Aliza from Cake Zine at Lei. I loved the wintermelon and manilla clams in bonito broth.

i sodi, lei, hamburger america

Tonight, I am going to a screening of Bilt’s social sitcom Roomies. It feels significant that the brand’s first season of the series was so successful—it garnered 28M views across platforms!—that they are hosting a proper screening in a theater, complete with a Q&A with the cast. I asked them why they were putting on the event and Cyrus Ferguson, Senior Content Director at Bilt, told me, “Hosting a Roomies screening transforms individual scrolling into a shared experience: the same way watching your favorite show with roommates is infinitely better than watching alone. We’re giving exclusive access to this screening to our Bilt ‘Close Friends’ program—our most dedicated members—along with cast, crew, and friends of the brand, because it bridges the social world of Roomies with the community that makes Bilt what it is. The Q&A pulls the cast off your Instagram feed and into real conversation, creating those authentic moments you can’t get through a screen.” The brand has also announced that there will be a season two.

Tomorrow, I am hosting a private call with Threads and you are all invited! In addition to chatting with Emily Dalton Smith, Head of Product at Threads, I’ll also be talking to Kevin Farzad, who is behind Beyond Meat’s very engaging Threads presence. The last time we did one of these private calls someone said “it was 1000% the most efficient no bullshit webinar with a platform ive ever experienced.” RSVP here.

In today’s newsletter: