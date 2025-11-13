8 post ideas for your next brainstorm
Plus CAVA's "self-destructing post", why the Los Angeles Public Library is turning a viral video into a series, and more.
Hi everyone! A quick thank you for all of the wonderful feedback on the 2025 Social Media Salary Report. If you use the data to negotiate a raise or advocate for more resourcing, I’d love to know. That really is the goal of it.
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
CAVA’s “self-destructing post” and Close Friends tease
8 post ideas to bring to your next brainstorm
Why the Los Angeles Public Library is turning a viral video into a series
The camera New York Magazine’s Senior Social Producer loves
Your invite to the Link in Bio Discord, which has been described as “an essential place to be for anyone managing social media”
