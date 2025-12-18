Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Really appreciate how Yosub breaks down the shift from feature announcements to cultural moments. That bit about turning technical updates into something designers can laugh at (like the nudging joke) is kinda brilliant. I've seen so many product teams struggle with that balance, where theytry to be relatable but end up just confusing people about what the thing actually does. The Config Crave rebrand for the conference is interesting too bc it gives permission to be less formal without losing credibility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
benton williams 🐛's avatar
benton williams 🐛
2d

YOSUB!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rachel Karten and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rachel Karten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture