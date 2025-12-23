Brand Social Trend Report: Q4 2025
Nostalgia for the future, posts about not posting, puppets, "AI could never", and more.
If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, welcome! Like I always preface, this isn’t your usual graphs and stats report. Think of this like the scribbled notepad version of the trends you’ll eventually end up seeing in all those graphs and stats reports in six months. It’s like getting early access. A little bit of science and a whole lot of gut—kind of how I approach social strategy in general.
The Brand Social Trend Report: Q4 2025 covers things like:
Spectator social
Nostalgia for the future
Momentum marketing
Puppets
“AI could never”
Posts about not posting
Mirror memes
TikTok Shop for “premium” brands
There are also trend contributions from friends of the newsletter who work at places like Amtrak, Figma, lululemon, DoorDash, Fishwife, Ramp, BAGGU, InStyle, Melted Solids, Los Angeles Public Library, and more.
