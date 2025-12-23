If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, welcome! Like I always preface, this isn’t your usual graphs and stats report. Think of this like the scribbled notepad version of the trends you’ll eventually end up seeing in all those graphs and stats reports in six months. It’s like getting early access. A little bit of science and a whole lot of gut—kind of how I approach social strategy in general.

The Brand Social Trend Report: Q4 2025 covers things like:

Spectator social

Nostalgia for the future

Momentum marketing

Puppets

“AI could never”

Posts about not posting

Mirror memes

TikTok Shop for “premium” brands

There are also trend contributions from friends of the newsletter who work at places like Amtrak, Figma, lululemon, DoorDash, Fishwife, Ramp, BAGGU, InStyle, Melted Solids, Los Angeles Public Library, and more.

Thank you to Link in Bio paid subscribers for making reports like this possible! If you’re a CMO who hasn’t upgraded yet, this is the newsletter to do it for. Your social team will thank you.