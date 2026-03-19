Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Beggs's avatar
Alex Beggs
14h

A Swim in the Pond in the Rain is WONDERFUL—I took notes while I read it, I was so inspired. And delighted. It's funny!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
Miraya Berke's avatar
Miraya Berke
14h

HUGE Fishwife fan! Love this feature, they are crushing it with fish & content :)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Karten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture