Link in Bio

Link in Bio

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Juliette Dallas-Feeney's avatar
Juliette Dallas-Feeney
2d

i love everything about this and CONGRATS on 5 years!!! your insights have always been so thoughtful and sharp because you create that space to critically think and analyze. how refreshing!

i have gotten clients & hired people for my consulting business bc of link in bio. i tell everyone who works on the internet to subscribe.

(also we need to finally meet up IRL one of these days!!!)

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Adam Singer's avatar
Adam Singer
1d

Nice milestone, congrats on 5 years!

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