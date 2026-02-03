Hi from Los Angeles. Last week, I was lucky enough to attend the Sundance Film Festival for the first time. The Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business team generously invited me out.

During a screening of Josephine, the director Beth de Araújo mentioned that the music composer would read a chapter or essay from Roxane Gay every single time before he sat down to write music for the film. It got me thinking about the important and sometimes unexpected places we find inspiration for our jobs.

This stayed on my mind throughout the weekend. When I asked Jeremy Cohen, who was helping the Chase team cover the festival on social, where he finds inspiration outside of his phone, he mentioned Listers. It’s a documentary about two brothers who go to extreme measures for a full year to get into competitive birding. “Any doc or photo project about a niche subculture I often find interesting,” he told me. At a party, I talked to Felipe Mendez about how he was inspired by the work of fan editors and ended up hiring them for Lionsgate's social. As for myself, I found the film festival more impactful to my day-to-day work than any traditional social media conference I had been to in recent memory.

When you work in social media, it’s easy to use existing brand posts as inspiration for your own brand’s posts. The reference becomes the brief. I get it, sometimes that proof of success can help sell through a concept. But what happens when we’re all relying on the same feeds for ideas?

For today’s newsletter, I asked 30 social media professionals where they find inspiration outside of scrolling. Like the book that informs the Craighill team’s creative process, the movie monologue that Jack Corbett at Planet Money always comes back to, and the grocery store that Reformation’s Associate Manager of Social Media browses. You’ll find ideas from people who work at places like Adobe, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, East Fork, OUAI, Sesame Workshop, Notion, Amtrak, Alex Mill, and more. Plus, I share a five places I turn to for inspiration.