Last week, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in an Q&A that their team tweaks the algorithm almost every single day. The changes that users feel while scrolling aren’t the result of a switch being flipped but rather a tinkering over time. I use their announcements as clues, following patterns to help inform what these small changes might be adding up to. From a new TV viewing experience to testing the reels tab as the home screen, it’s become very clear that the platform is prioritizing content that appeals to broad audiences, not just existing followers.

When I spoke with the Instagram team last year, they shared the two post types that are most effective for reaching those non-followers: reels and carousels. I’ve covered reels thoroughly in this newsletter (this guide to video hooks is a favorite!), so for today’s newsletter I’m digging deep into carousels.

In the last year, we’ve even seen brands become known for their carousel strategies—like Nude Project, Jellycat, and Gentle Monster. When I think about what makes carousels unique within the Instagram ecosystem, it’s that they are the post type with the most visibility opportunities. They show up in the reels tab if they feature music, while single-photo posts do not. Carousels also receive multiple ranking chances—slides within your post that your followers didn’t swipe to are sometimes treated as new content and resurfaced on the feed. I can’t think of another type of post that gets a second chance for engagement like that. Finally, in Link in Bio’s 2025 Very Online Survey, 70.3% of respondents said that carousels are a best performer, eking out short-form video.

Despite the effectiveness of carousels, I still see too many brands treat them like a dumping ground for random photos. Good carousels tell stories, have a through line of familiarity, and create a curiosity gap that keeps you swiping. Today’s guide covers:

Why carousels are performing well in this specific moment

Six carousel formats to try

Brand examples across industries

Common mistakes that accounts make

Carousel inspiration from creators

Plus a few favorite links, campaigns, and news stories from the past week.