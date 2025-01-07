Brand Social Trend Report: Q4 2024
Content for your inner child, "long-form" Instagram carousels, casting based on talent (not influence), and lots more.
My most popular newsletter series is back. The Brand Social Trend Report: Q4 2024 is here! These are the social media trends that stuck out, the formats that took over, and the themes that felt inescapable in Q4. The report covers things like:
Campaign casting based on talent, not influence
Brands embracing their inner child
The type of video format the Reels tab favored
“Long-form” Instagram carousels
Digital bits going offline
Black “Friday” and Cyber “Monday” becoming meaningless
If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, hello and welcome! This isn’t your usual graphs and stats report. Think of this like the scribbled notepad version of the trends you’ll eventually end up seeing in all those graphs and stats reports in six months. It’s like getting early access. A little bit of science and a whole lot of gut—kind of how I approach social strategy in general.
You can find the Q3 2024 report here, Q2 2024 report here, and the Q1 2024 report here. Now let’s dive into the Q4 2024 report.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.