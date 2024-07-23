My most popular newsletter series is back. Welcome to the Brand Social Trend Report: Q2 2024. These are the trends that stuck out, the formats that took over, and the themes that felt inescapable. This quarter’s report covers things like:

Flat lays are so back

Brands using tricks to jump-start engagement

The word in every social strategy deck right now

TikTok Shop experimentation

The IG algorithm feels more like the TikTok algorithm…

…and the TikTok algorithm feels kind of bad

We’ve reached peak employee-focused content (a warning)

High-production social video makes a comeback

LinkedIn is good

And lots more!!

We’ve also got trends submitted by guest contributors like Christina Vittas (social at Sesame Workshop), Nick Gallo (CEO of Loop), Cameron Sackett (social at Away), Uber Bautista (social at Morning Brew), Nathan Jun Poekert (fractional consultant and advisor), Nikita Walia (founder of BLANK), and Natalie Browne Holmes (community, brand marketing, and growth at Topicals).

If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, welcome. You can find my Q1 2024 report here and Q4 2023 report here. These are newsletters for paid subscribers that arrive in your inbox at the end of every quarter. (Yes, I know this one is a few weeks late—sorry!)

What I love about these reports is that they are the perfect counterpart to the more macro trend reports that get passed around. These are trends that my peers and I are noticing, not what we’re told we should care about based on a survey. It’s a little bit of science and a whole lot of gut. Kind of how I approach social strategy in general. Let’s dig in.