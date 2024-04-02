It’s officially Q2, which means it’s time for my Q1 2024 brand social trend report. I love making these. Social moves fast, so it’s fun to recap what popped in the past three months and which trends might just stick around. If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, welcome. You can find my Q4 2023 report here and my very first brand social trend report here. These are paid newsletters that arrive in your inbox at the end of every quarter.

What I like about these is that they are the perfect counterpart to the more macro trend reports you’ll receive from platforms, agencies, etc. These are trends that my peers and I are noticing, not what we’re told we should care about right now. There is no mention of AI in this report because, well, it’s not really top of mind for most social professionals I know. It’s a little bit of science and a whole lot of gut. Kind of how I approach social strategy in general. Here’s what is in this quarter’s report:

Using self deprecation to build loyalty

April Fools’ Day is now April Fools’ Month

Plushies > mascots

43% of Duolingo’s TikToks in February were carousel photo posts

Consumer founders are joining Substack

Paparazzi shots as marketing levers

Triptych videos

Brands are building “lofi worlds”

Clever ways around trademarks and copyrights

LinkedInfluencers

And so much more!!!

Before we get into it, the very first Link in Bio Happy Hour is happening in Brooklyn on April 11th! I am co-hosting it with my good friend Kelly Gordon from Creative People—we’ve known each other since we were 15 and now she’s one of the best social media recruiters out there. There will be drinks, bites, and phone pinky dent comparisons. Space is limited and you must RSVP to attend. Can’t wait to meet you all!