Brand Social Trend Report: Q3 2024
Rapid response, broadcast channels, trending music lawsuits, and more.
Hello! The Brand Social Trend Report: Q3 2024 is here! This quarter’s report covers things like:
The rise in rapid response social
Broadcast channel launches
The unexpected social role brands are hiring for
Why social managers are reinvesting in IG Stories
B2C companies embracing LinkedIn
My big takeaway from the “demure” trend
Why brands are pulling back from using trending music
And so much more!
Along with my own observations, I tapped people like Alice Chen the Director of Social at Away, Zaria Parvez the Senior Global Social Media Manager at Duolingo, Andrew Downing the Director of Social Media at CAVA,the author of , Dan Frommer the Founder and Editor in Chief of The New Consumer, Byron Stewart the Associate Director of Social Media at Team Epiphany, Dave Jorgenson the Senior Video Producer at The Washington Post, and others to contribute trends.
If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, welcome! You can find the Q2 2024 report here and the Q1 2024 report here. I like to describe my quarterly trend reports as the perfect counterpart to the more macro trend decks that get passed around. These reports are a little bit of science and a whole lot of gut. Kind of how I approach social strategy in general. Let’s dig in.
For a better email reading experience, click “View in browser” on the top right.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.