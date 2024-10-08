Hello! The Brand Social Trend Report: Q3 2024 is here! This quarter’s report covers things like:

The rise in rapid response social

Broadcast channel launches

The unexpected social role brands are hiring for

Why social managers are reinvesting in IG Stories

B2C companies embracing LinkedIn

My big takeaway from the “demure” trend

Why brands are pulling back from using trending music

And so much more!

Along with my own observations, I tapped people like Alice Chen the Director of Social at Away, Zaria Parvez the Senior Global Social Media Manager at Duolingo, Andrew Downing the Director of Social Media at CAVA,

the author of

,

the Founder and Editor in Chief of

,

the Associate Director of Social Media at

,

the Senior Video Producer at

, and others to contribute trends.

If this is your first time receiving one of these reports, welcome! You can find the Q2 2024 report here and the Q1 2024 report here. I like to describe my quarterly trend reports as the perfect counterpart to the more macro trend decks that get passed around. These reports are a little bit of science and a whole lot of gut. Kind of how I approach social strategy in general. Let’s dig in.

For a better email reading experience, click “View in browser” on the top right.