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Ellen Kellogg's avatar
Ellen Kellogg
3d

Love this! The power of a Singular Obsession in branding.

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
Carly Rae's avatar
Carly Rae
2d

As someone doing social for an underresourced mission-driven organization, the work FIGS is doing in a similar space is so helpful and inspiring! I would LOVE to see more social media in mission-driven categories get highlighted.

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
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