Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Cotton's avatar
Ed Cotton
6h

Such a good interview- explains what it takes to do social right- so smart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
Ally Leilich 🇨🇦's avatar
Ally Leilich 🇨🇦
8h

Great interview and insights!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rachel Karten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture