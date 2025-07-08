Hi! I hope everyone had a relaxing long weekend with minimal scrolling. You know who wasn’t having a phone-free few days? The Wimbledon social team. I counted how many Instagram posts have gone up since the tournament started on June 30th. Ready? 373. That’s an average of around 50 posts per day. The account has also gained over 300K followers in the same time frame. More on how this style of video is created—which has baffled commenters—later on in today’s newsletter.

The Wimbledon Instagram account has posted 373 times over the past seven days.

Before we dive in, I want to share a quick Link in Bio Job Board plug. Chipotle is hiring a Social Media Strategist, New York Philharmonic is hiring a Social Media Manager, and L.A. Taco is hiring an Assistant Social Media Producer. Another place to find open social roles? The Link in Bio Discord. Multiple members have found new roles through the #job-board channel in there.

Here’s what I’ll be covering today: