How Wimbledon makes their "Overheard" videos
I talked to a spectator who was in one. Plus five post formats to try this week, the tech show your brand should sponsor, and more!
Hi! I hope everyone had a relaxing long weekend with minimal scrolling. You know who wasn’t having a phone-free few days? The Wimbledon social team. I counted how many Instagram posts have gone up since the tournament started on June 30th. Ready? 373. That’s an average of around 50 posts per day. The account has also gained over 300K followers in the same time frame. More on how this style of video is created—which has baffled commenters—later on in today’s newsletter.
Before we dive in, I want to share a quick Link in Bio Job Board plug. Chipotle is hiring a Social Media Strategist, New York Philharmonic is hiring a Social Media Manager, and L.A. Taco is hiring an Assistant Social Media Producer. Another place to find open social roles? The Link in Bio Discord. Multiple members have found new roles through the #job-board channel in there.
Here’s what I’ll be covering today:
How Wimbledon makes their "Overheard" videos
Five post formats to try this week
Why you should multitask in your videos
The tech show your brand should sponsor
The average team size for accounts with 500K+ followers
Where to find a creator for your brand account
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.