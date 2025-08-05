I do my best to maintain a level of optimism about working in social media, but there are some days where I go there. Every post looks the same. Trends “perform” but don’t build brand equity. Algorithms favor rage bait. AI is everywhere and audiences don’t seem to care. Strategies that used to work, now fall flat. All of this matters. None of this matters.

I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. In a survey from earlier this year, I asked how you were holding up. I heard things like:

When I sat down on Friday to start working on today’s usual strategy newsletter, I was in one of these funks. I wanted to write about what’s going on with Instagram engagement, but couldn’t find the words. Everything I typed sounded so…negative. I closed my laptop and went out to dinner. Maybe tomorrow I’ll feel more inspired, I told myself while ordering a martini.

Earlier that day, I had reached out to Little Joy, a small coffee shop in Northfield, Minnesota that has built a dedicated following through focused series like “Day __ of trying new drinks until we find one good enough for the winter menu” and “Latte DIY or buy”. I had a few questions about their strategy that I planned to publish in an upcoming newsletter.

I was mid-shrimp scampi bite when the answers came through. A quick scan turned into a close read. Points that were taking me hours to (unsuccessfully) articulate that afternoon, were laid out so clearly by owner of the shop Cody Larson. Like how episodic content builds audience trust, the business impact of social media (their revenue is up 40% YoY), and why coming up with a “show” helps avoid content creation burnout.

When social media starts to feel complicated or frustrating, the answers can be simple. For Little Joy, one original series changed the entire trajectory of their account and, ultimately, their business. That’s it. No trending sounds, rage bait, or AI-generated images. It was the reminder I needed to get out of my rut. Here’s what’s inside today’s newsletter: