Stephen Autar
21h

Genuinely refreshing to see a brand find success on social — and for their business — by making content for adults without needing to incorporate visual tropes (exaggerated YouTube thumbnails) or trending audio + associated bits.

Ka Yun Lau
21h

Their videos definitely appeal to me as a creative and a designer. I always say design is problem solving and their videos hit the spot. I do want to add another thing that got me to follow them even though I've been a fan of their products way before is the accessibility. As a deaf person, I need visual version of sounds. Their captions are beautifully done in a manner that it fits their brand, have good pacing, and does not obstruct anything in the videos.

