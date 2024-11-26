I Talked To the Artist Behind the 'Chill Guy' Character
Plus post formats to try this week, five examples of overperforming LinkedIn videos, and more.
Hi everyone!! Hope you are all having a wonderful Tuesday. I spent last week traveling for lots of fun Link in Bio things. First, I went to Chicago to meet with the team from legendary restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You to talk all about restaurant social. We went to Shaw's Crab House and it was the best. Great martini. Great shrimp cocktail.
I then flew to Washington D.C. to do a social media Q&A with the Office of Digital Strategy at The White House. (Thank you for having me Patrick Stevenson and Tericka Lambert!) I also squeezed in a coffee with Rob Flaherty, the Harris campaign's deputy campaign manager who oversaw @KamalaHQ. I asked him all about their approval process, among other things. I remain fascinated by the use of social media within politics and am working on an interview that dives in deeper.
Before we get into the nitty gritty of today’s newsletter, I wanted to report that there are now over 100 post formats in The Link in Bio Running List of Post Ideas resource! I truly refer to this list weekly—and I hope you find it as helpful as I do.
Okay, here’s what I’ll be covering today:
10 post formats to try this week
I spoke with the creator of the chill guy character about brands stealing his art
Five examples of overperforming LinkedIn videos from brands
Should your brand join Bluesky? I have thoughts…
6 tips, links, and ideas! Like the cartoon that’s entering the public domain in 2025, a wild TikTok Shop stat, an funny idea for a carousel post, and more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.