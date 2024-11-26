Hi everyone!! Hope you are all having a wonderful Tuesday. I spent last week traveling for lots of fun Link in Bio things. First, I went to Chicago to meet with the team from legendary restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You to talk all about restaurant social. We went to Shaw's Crab House and it was the best. Great martini. Great shrimp cocktail.

if you look close enough, you can see martini glasses chilling on ice

I then flew to Washington D.C. to do a social media Q&A with the Office of Digital Strategy at The White House. (Thank you for having me Patrick Stevenson and Tericka Lambert!) I also squeezed in a coffee with Rob Flaherty, the Harris campaign's deputy campaign manager who oversaw @KamalaHQ. I asked him all about their approval process, among other things. I remain fascinated by the use of social media within politics and am working on an interview that dives in deeper.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of today’s newsletter, I wanted to report that there are now over 100 post formats in The Link in Bio Running List of Post Ideas resource! I truly refer to this list weekly—and I hope you find it as helpful as I do.

Okay, here’s what I’ll be covering today: