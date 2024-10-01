Today’s newsletter is less of a newsletter and more of an introduction to what I hope will be a very helpful evergreen resource.

Whenever I have content calendar brainstorms with clients, I often open up the most recent Tuesday send of Link in Bio, scroll down to the “post formats to try this week” section, and use it as a kicking off point for ideation. I’ve heard from lots of you that your social teams do this too.

That’s why I put together the Link in Bio Running List of Post Ideas. I’ve compiled all of the past social post ideas from this newsletter (excluding any ones that feel too trendy or time-dependent) and also added in a handful of new ones. I’ll still be including new post formats in every Tuesday newsletter, but now I’ll also be updating this link with them so you can find them all in one handy place. Today there are over 70 post ideas, and it’ll keep growing every week.

As always, use these as jumping off points. Twist them, subvert them, make them your own. Most of these are less copy-and-paste ideas and more formats to play within. I hope you find this resource as helpful as I do—I’ve already bookmarked the link for my next brainstorm.