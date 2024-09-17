Hi! I am back! I celebrated my one-year wedding anniversary by finally going on my honeymoon. It was perfect.

a few of my favorite kaua'i bites! kilauea fish market, wailua shave ice, and hamura saimin.

A few quick notes before jumping into today’s newsletter:

Last call to take the The 2024 Social Media Compensation Survey. I’ve heard from so many people that the results from the last version of this survey helped them successfully negotiate raises and job offers. It should only take 5-10 minutes and is completely anonymous. Thank you to the 2,000+ people who have already filled it out!

I am back again as a judge for the Webby Awards and entries are now open! The Early Entry Deadline is Friday, October 25th—you can enter here. Last year I judged over 60 categories so I’m excited to be back and look through all of the amazing work. There’s also now a dedicated suite of honors for Creators, including Best Creator or Influencer, Best Series, Most Viral, Best Tutorial and more!

Speaking of the Webby Awards, I spoke with the Creator Spotlight newsletter about being on the judges panel, why I love writing about social media, and more. You can read it here.

Finally, there’s a little London Link in Bio meet up in the works! It’ll be on Thursday October 3rd. If you’d like to go, reply to this email and I’ll put you in touch with the organizers—I wish I could be there!

Okay, today’s newsletter will cover: