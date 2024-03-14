Today’s interview is with two people who are very good with words.

Which is suddenly making me very self conscious writing this intro. (Once you read their answers, you’ll get it.)

So I’ll keep this short and sweet.

Arin Delaney and Madison Palasini run FONZIE, a copywriting agency that has worked with brands like rhode, A24, Netflix, Kosas, FX, and more.

I came across them while digging around to figure out who the hell was writing rhode’s announcement social copy. I hadn’t seen people care about a brand’s words like that (good or bad!) in a long time. Or at least since Reformation, where Madison from FONZIE used to work.

Post from rhode that FONZIE wrote the copy for

I talk to the duo about their copywriting philosophies (“Build trust, be clear, stay interesting.”), how to write smart VO scripts (“Let the truth resonate, then move in the direction of what you want to see in the world.”), writing like a human (“If the copy’s not flowing as seamlessly as a conversation, it’s a good indicator something in there is forced or cringe.”), and so much more.

It’s a conversation that left me excited to reinvest in words and feelings and truths on social. As they told me, “Bring them into a world. Give them a reason to stay.”

Let’s get into it.

Rachel Karten: First, can you tell me a little bit about you two and the work that you do?

Arin Delaney + Madison Palasini: We’re a copy-first agency. We develop brand voices, stories, and strategies. From bold campaigns to scripts to site copy to strategic materials that set our clients up for success.

RK: What kind of social media projects has FONZIE worked on?

AD + MP: Oooooooo, let’s see. A24’s a good one. Our lines pop up on various films’ social and merch and subject lines. You’ll see our stuff all over rhode captions, on Netflix sports shows, Kosas launches, the occasional Nike campaign. We’ve also created social content for FX titles and LOOM.

Caption that FONZIE wrote for A24’s The Curse

RK: Can you talk to me a little bit about how you approach working with a brand on social voice? Are there any big questions you ask or philosophies you stick to?

AD + MP: First we get clear on the brand’s core values + goals. Then we define the voice attributes. We actively seek out perception issues and challenges so we can use differentiators and frankness to our advantage. The more honest, the better. Build trust, be clear, stay interesting.

RK: On your website it says "If we wouldn’t say it, we don’t write it." I think so many brands write copy that would be completely unnatural to deliver out loud. Can you expand on this point a little? What other copy "rules" do you have?

AD + MP: What are you more likely to buy: a sales pitch or a friend rec? Are you sharing information you find interesting or forcing the facts? People are smart and discerning, and can easily catch any whiff of phoniness. If the copy’s not flowing as seamlessly as a conversation, it’s a good indicator something in there is forced or cringe.

As for RULES…

Don’t talk down, don’t punch down.

Be clear about what you want from people.

Bring them into a world. Give them a reason to stay.

RK: Despite every marketer loving Reformation's captions and emails, I still feel like most brands don't invest in good copy. What would be your elevator pitch on why a brand should care about their captions (and words) more?

AD + MP: Sure you look good, but who are you? Visuals allude to it, copy speaks to it. For many, it’s a box you check because it has to do so much heavy lifting. It has to inform. It has to communicate the brand. It has to sell units. But there are no rules around how you do it. It could be funny, sultry, self-aware, or absolutely relentless. And when it’s good, people come back. It becomes a familiar voice, and suddenly you want to see what else it has to say.

Yep, Madison from FONZIE created that iconic Reformation tagline back when she worked at the brand

RK: I've been going on and on about how I think smart VO scripts are the future of social. Love what you did here. Do you have any tips for writing impactful scripts for social video?

nikewomen A post shared by @nikewomen

AD + MP: Watch yourself when you write them. Writing with “gravitas” can cause your head to turn upward. You tell yourself this is important, your page is filled with this aspirational, big-wide-arms stuff. It’s a trap. Put it down and step away. Start with something true, e.g., Moms aren’t feeling appreciated. They don’t know how to make time for themselves anymore. They just want to be left alone. Whatever it is, let the truth resonate, then move in the direction of what you want to see in the world. Always look straight ahead.

RK: What copy mistakes do you see a lot of brands make on social?

AD + MP: Sounding too trend or too vague never really serves you—you end up with copy that could be from any brand. Tapping into a strong POV (whatever that looks like) and shaping something that feels real to you is key. From there, the rest takes care of itself, words flow easier, you’re pulling from that anchored place, and the caption naturally sticks out.



Oh and have a hot opener! Longer-form captions that start with a punchy tagline, factoid, or something to draw you in tend to feel more interesting and effective. They make you want to read the rest, get the info, tap into the content.



RK: Any brands that you think do social copy really well?

AD + MP:

Dunkin’ — fun, creative, not self-serious. Feels true to themselves and tapped into their community!

Coming Soon — short, sweet, clever

Loewe Perfumes — editorial headlines, sleek product details, where to find them. All you need.

FXNetworks — show-specific copy that supports each of their titles while still maintaining their overall brand voice

BODY — humor, topical, interesting tips and recipes…martinis

Also s/o to The Cut, that’s my v talented cousin

RK: Why is good copy so satisfying?

AD + MP: Baby, it rings like a bell! My eyes get wide. It takes me somewhere I WANNA BE. It respects me, it shows me that there’s always another way to think and be.

