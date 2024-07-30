Hi everyone! Hope you all had a lovely weekend. My algorithms have very quickly figured out that I want to consume every single piece of Olympics content so that’s how I spent a lot of my weekend. I loved this video game-y data visualization from the NY Times so much.

I’ve received so much great feedback on the Brand Social Trend Report: Q2 2024—thank you to everyone who has liked it, shared it, and applied ideas from it to their own brands. My absolute favorite DM to receive is someone sending me a post they worked on and saying “I got this idea from your newsletter and it performed so well!”. It happens quite a bit (like with this post from Washington DC flower shop She Loves Me which they told me took inspiration from this newsletter!) and it truly never gets old.

Speaking of, let’s get into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering: