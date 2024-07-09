Hi! Hope everyone had a wonderful holiday weekend! I unfortunately still had Covid for most of it, but made good use of the downtime by starting Lost. I honestly can’t believe no one has ever ruined it for me.

I did (thankfully!) test negative on Saturday morning and was able to enjoy a delightful dinner at Leopardo. One of the pickliest, briniest martinis I’ve had in awhile.

martini, marg, tartare

Before we dive in, I heard a term the other day that I can’t stop thinking about. On Lauren Sherman’s podcast “Fashion People”, the very successful co-founder of the fashion brand Ganni described himself as an “insecure overachiever”. The idea is that you are a little insecure about your abilities and you compensate for that insecurity by working harder. I feel this to my core. It’s a similar logic to how I’ve tried to view my anxiety as a tool rather than a blocker. While I do things to manage it, it’s still something I will always deal with—so how does it benefit me? It drives me to thoroughly prepare for presentations or re-read a caption to make sure there are no embarrassing typos and maybe that’s a good thing? (It also makes me think I left the stove on as soon as I leave the house, so not all good things…)

Anyway, today’s newsletter covers:

Six post formats to try right now

TikTok just added a very helpful feature

I like the world this candy brand is building on TikTok

Plus a theory on why office content is performing so well…

LinkedIn videos are doing numbers right now

This is not how a brand should ask for UGC

Tiffany does what I’m calling an “influencer swarm”

8 quick links, tips, and hot takes

BTW there are some great new roles on the Link in Bio Job Board. Give Back Beauty is looking for someone to work on “social media and influencer marketing for a new, high-profile celebrity haircare and beauty brand”—email me if you apply to this one! Away is hiring a Senior Manager, Influencer & Advocacy. Thesis is hiring a Social Media Manager.