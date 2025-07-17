Can you "age out" of social media?

Save the date! Before we get into today’s newsletter, I am so thrilled to announce that I have once again convinced the Instagram team to host a private webinar just for Link in Bio subscribers. On Wednesday July 23rd at 9:30 a.m. PST / 12:30 p.m. EST we'll be going all in on Reels—how ranking works, tips for increasing reach, and new features to know about. One attendee from the last webinar we did said, "it was 1000% the most efficient no bullshit webinar with a platform ive ever experienced.” Perfect endorsement. I'll be sharing more programming details in Tuesday's newsletter, but be sure to RSVP here to join us.

Hi! Today I’m chatting with Nathan Allebach, Social Media Lead at Ramp, a company that he describes as “a financial operations platform that has nothing to do with skateboarding”. Maybe you’ve seen their logo all over TBPN or watched one of their very good collab posts with Amalfi Jets. Previous to this role Allebach gained notoriety running Steak-umm’s Twitter. He’s also written insightful articles about brand social for publications like Vulture. I’ve admired his work for a long time.

As a bonus to the text interview, I’m also publishing a separate audio conversation with Allebach. We talk about aging out of social, the strategy nuts we can’t crack, why brands are joining Substack, and the role juxtaposition plays in good social. I hope you enjoy listening!

Rachel Karten: How would you describe your social media philosophy?

Nathan Allebach: Stop the slop. Be the meme you want to see in the world. Really, just make stuff that makes you feel something and strive toward novelty! Algorithms mirror our base desires with fast food-esque content that robs us of precious time. Like everyone else, I constantly fall into it, as both a consumer and creator. But I still believe we should consciously nurture the novel parts of ourselves and raise the bar for what’s worth our engagement.

RK: Social media is one of those funny roles where even if you've worked in it for a very long time, you are still always needing to learn and adapt to algorithm updates, internet culture, and new platforms. I think there are a lot of conversations around "aging out" of social roles, so I am curious what skills of yours you attribute to length of time in this industry.

NA: We trade edge for experience over the years. I carry more lenses today than from a decade ago, which matters when you're managing big accounts and big teams—like proving you can navigate scenarios and assess risks. On the flip side, I remember feeling too old to make TikToks for Steak-umm back in 2019, but kept making them until I hit a groove. Just gotta own your age and create through the cringe. Surrounding yourself with people who keep their fingers on the pulse can help yours stay closer to it.

RK: On the flip side, despite all of your experience, what's a nut you still haven't cracked? What keeps you up at night?

NA: So many nuts. Honestly, this period of content inundation and platform fragmentation keeps me up at night. Like, how do I stand out from the noise when seemingly every brand is doing everything, everywhere? And how can I break a B2B SaaS brand out of the tech bubble? Or balance an active personal presence while building a brand on social? Or maintain a healthy relationship with my devices?

RK: How do you try and push yourself to be original or novel while also working within the confines of speaking a certain language of The Internet?

NA: I try to match people’s energy, but also add a personal touch. Maybe that’s wonky grammar or random riffing. To me, it’s less about being purely original and more about playing with your voice and avoiding the habit of repeating memes like ”new fear unlocked” or whatever. Every post is an opportunity for a memorable interaction. Adding that touch signals that you’re real and you care.

RK: What role do internet trends and meme templates play for you at Ramp?

NA: A bigger one than I initially expected. It’s funny. A series of self-serious commentary threads made Steak-umm’s Twitter take off years ago and had everyone like “wtf a frozen meat brand is dropping truth bombs?” With Ramp, it’s more like “wtf my financial operations software is shitposting about expense reports?” The latter’s juxtaposition isn’t as wild, but it’s still effective. I just have to be more mindful of how we’re perceived as a trusted financial brand, whereas with Steak-umm it was like, we’re frozen beef sheets, it’s not that serious. I’m still working out the kinks in this tension.

RK: How does juxtaposition contribute to a successful social strategy?

NA: It can pull people out of zombie scrolling. Our algorithms are so finely tuned, just like most brand content calendars. We all like consuming the expected. But that also switches off our brains. Absurdist, horny, or combative content "works" because it jolts people to stop scrolling like WHOA. Juxtaposition doesn't have to be as extreme, but it can flesh out opposing aspects of a brand to similar effects.

RK: We've been in this industry for a long time. What about it still gets you excited?

NA: The things I’m afraid of also keep me motivated. As social media becomes more omnipresent, it gets harder to get right. I love knowing those challenges will never go away. Waking up and getting paid to be an active participant in online culture is such a privilege. The work is never done. More than anything, I'm excited to keep learning, so I can help my kids navigate it as they get older. If I create some value along the way, that’s just icing.

