Zaria Parvez hangs up the owl costume

It’s not hyperbolic to say that

forever changed the social media industry with her work at

. Yesterday she

that after five years at the company she’s leaving. I sat down with her to talk about that decision.

When Zaria started at Duolingo the brand had 35K TikTok followers. She’s leaving the account with over 16M. That’s a 45,614% increase for my percentagecalculator.net users. Her impact went beyond the numbers though. She showed marketing teams everywhere what can happen when leadership empowers a talented young employee to just…run with it.

Over the years, we’ve heard a lot about Duolingo’s viral posts and the strategies behind them, but like any success story there are also the thorny challenges. The ones that aren’t as fun to write headlines about. This was Zaria’s first job out of college—she had to quickly adapt to a global spotlight on her work and navigate the brand’s early social growth as a one-person team. We dig into all of that and more in our conversation. We cover:

What she’s looking for in her next role

The five pillars of virality

Communicating instinct into strategy

Why she took mental health leave

What brands should actually do if they want to be “more like Duolingo”

The oversaturation of brands on social and rise of “slow burn” content

Her favorite account to follow right now

I’ve known Zaria for years, am lucky to call her a friend, and always learn something when I talk to her. I hope you enjoy this one-off podcast from the Link in Bio universe!

