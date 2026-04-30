Hi! Instead of spending the 10 minutes I usually ask of you to read this newsletter, I’d like for you to fill out a survey.

For the second year now, I am running the Very Online Survey. Think of it like a social media pulse check. While we all wear many hats and work across a wide variety of industries, this survey finds themes and patterns to make us all better at our jobs. Like the specific gear we like to shoot with, the platforms we’re moving away from, and the content formats that are actually working right now. You can take the survey here.

After this survey is conducted, I’ll be publishing a series of newsletters with raw data, interesting findings, and charts breaking it all down. I’ll also be using the results from this year’s survey to compare it against last year’s to really understand how the data is trending. I’m personally very curious to see how the top brands on social list shifts!

Your answers will be completely anonymous and I will not include any identifying information in the results. Thank you so much for taking the time! The more survey responses, the more helpful the final report.

Take the survey!

I’ve brought back Mitch Goldstein to help me design and run this survey. He's worked in social media for over a decade, spending time in newsrooms and ad agencies, and is also skilled at research and data. I am excited to be working with him on this!