Hi everyone! I hope you all had a restful long weekend. I finally set up my Brick, a small magnet that you tap to disable certain apps. It was a gift (cry for help?) from my husband back in December. Have you ever looked at the screen time stat of “phone pickups”? My daily average is 178. I need to get that down.

It was nice to log off and enjoy a very good cheesesteak at Matū and drink tomato martinis and listen to lots of Oasis in preparation for their show this weekend. I did sneak in some phone time by reading your comments on this social media hot takes post. Loved them all.

Today’s newsletter covers: