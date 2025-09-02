The best brands on social, according to you
I compiled a document with over 340 examples of great social accounts.
Hi everyone! I hope you all had a restful long weekend. I finally set up my Brick, a small magnet that you tap to disable certain apps. It was a gift (cry for help?) from my husband back in December. Have you ever looked at the screen time stat of “phone pickups”? My daily average is 178. I need to get that down.
It was nice to log off and enjoy a very good cheesesteak at Matū and drink tomato martinis and listen to lots of Oasis in preparation for their show this weekend. I did sneak in some phone time by reading your comments on this social media hot takes post. Loved them all.
Today’s newsletter covers:
The best brands on social, according to you (including a document with over 340 examples of great social accounts that you can sort by industry!)
Five post formats to try this week
How this Shake Shack post came together (luck or smart planning?)
Social leaders are changing jobs. Here’s where they are going.
“Is this AI?” and what happens when consumers lose trust in social media marketing
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.