Good morning! The Cannes Lions schedule is live, which means I can finally share that I’ll be talking about B2B rules to follow (and break) with Kendall Hope Tucker from Ramp, Ari Rubin from Air, and Vin Matano from Creatorbuzz. I’m willing to bet that it’s the only presentation that includes case studies featuring Boy Throb and Kevin from The Office. It’s going to be good. If you’ll also be at the festival, come say hi.

In today’s newsletter I am checking back in with Little Joy, a small coffee shop in Northfield, MN that has built a dedicated following through a serialized approach to social media. I first spoke to the shop’s owner Cody Larson almost a year ago, which I covered in this newsletter. I often reference this quote from it: “Social media is replacing television. And just like in television, there’s the shows you tune-in to watch and there’s the commercials you suffer through. Stop making commercials. Be the show.”

It’s a conversation that has really stuck with me, so I was delighted to see the coffee shop making headlines recently for posting a video (4M views!) giving away the recipe for their raspberry danish latte. It resulted in over 600 coffee shops around the world serving it too. I wanted to catch up with Cody to see how things were going since we last spoke. Below we talk about the raspberry danish moment, posting less but getting more reach, and turning negative comments into content.

Here’s what else is inside: