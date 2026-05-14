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Scott Goodacre's avatar
Scott Goodacre
13h

There’s definitely value in the ‘zig when others zag’ approach. But I also wonder how much of the success of all the examples above can be attributed to just doing some really good content (however I accept that’s an age old question that we’ll never answer!).

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Plum Sykes's avatar
Plum Sykes
17h

Fascinating.

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