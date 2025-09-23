I’m building the most comprehensive salary benchmark report for social media professionals. (No, we’re not all interns.) Help me by taking this survey and sharing it with friends who work in this field. Thank you to the over 1,500 people who have already filled it out!

Take the survey

Yesterday, Reformation released a short film starring influencer Nara Smith titled Followed. The Alfred Hitchcock-inspired reel already has 1.5M views. The brand also “premiered” it in theaters full of creators in both New York and Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, fragrance brand Ffern rolled out Pink Sky At Night across their social channels—a short film featuring Bill Nighy. Gant shared The Perfect Summer Getaway, a movie that they released in “scenes” across platforms. Burberry rolled out a series of seven films inspired by British rom coms. Vera Bradley partnered with actor Devon Sawa for a short film titled Most Perfect Couple.

There’s a shift happening.

For the past five years, brands felt like they had to post iPhone videos to be “social first”. They relied on quick-turn TikTok trends to tell their story. We’re starting to see the pendulum swing back. An interruption in the iPhone pattern. The goal of social is to break through and in a sea of same, story stands out. Effort gets engagement. Commitment to the bit breaks through. The Wes Anderson and narrator voice trends have likely helped usher in this new cinematic era.

Importantly, for a younger consumer, this might be the first time they’re seeing social marketing that’s original and considered. As Emily Sundberg pointed out, they are rewarding this style of video with comments like “now THIS is marketing”.

I think the most obvious way we’re seeing the rise in cinematic content is through these short films, but there are subtle nods too. Restaurant reels that feel like a scene from a rom com. Small brands making YouTube documentaries. Mustard yellow captions. Those 5120 x 1080 aspect ratio reels all over your feed right now too. Importantly, it’s not just the Nikes or Apples of the world participating. Just look at this masterpiece from a Long Island dental office or this vignette from a small hat company.

In today’s newsletter, I’ll be diving into the rise of cinematic content. You’ll find: