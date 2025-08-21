This brand created a TikTok reality show
Cozy Earth's "Bed Rot Challenge" livestream, four post formats to try, and more.
Hi everyone! First, I want to thank all of you for watching my interview with Zaria Parvez. I know she could have told this story lots of other places, so I’m very grateful that she trusted Link in Bio with it. If you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, I’d recommend carving out 30 minutes of your day. We talk about the oversaturation of brands on social, why she took a mental health leave, her favorite account to follow right now, and more.
Today’s newsletter covers:
How Cozy Earth’s “Bed Rot Challenge” garnered 43M impressions
Four post formats to try
What brands can learn from the Waterlily Weigh-Off
IKEA meatball plates and products as marketing
Fly by Jing’s creator collab sold out in less than 33 hours
The person making your favorite music festivals (like Lollapalooza) go viral
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.