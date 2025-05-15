Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nali Sutipayakul's avatar
Nali Sutipayakul
16h

I’ve worked in many social roles and the only ones I’ve seen real success in is when I have full autonomy in the creation process

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Samantha Mellinger's avatar
Samantha Mellinger
13h

Impeccable, sending this to all of my SMM friends!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rachel Karten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture