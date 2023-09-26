I spent my entire weekend poring over David Fowler’s “The Creative Companion”. My friend Grace Clarke tweeted some photos from it the other day and I’ve been tearing through it ever since.

screenshots from grace clarke's twitter

David Fowler, who spent twenty years at Ogilvy & Mather, is an advertising and copywriting legend. His guidebook is filled with thought starters and short ideas that reframe the creative process in ways that feel both approachable and inspiring.

As I’ve been reading this book, I’ve been thinking about how I’d apply it specifically to the creative process of working in social media.

How would I sum up making a shareable post? Or an engaging video intro? Or the daunting feeling of sitting down to build out a content calendar? Or reporting on post data?

So for today’s newsletter, I am making a very small attempt to do that. Below are 18 helpful ways to approach the creative process of working in social media. I hope you enjoy! This is one of my favorite newsletters I’ve ever written.