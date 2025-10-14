The problem Instagram doesn't want to fix
Plus, why Duolingo created an anime series, what makes a post shareable, and the leaf influencer brands are working with.
The other day I received what is possibly my favorite piece of reader feedback ever.
In response to this newsletter and my interview with Little Joy Coffee, they wrote that it “felt like someone had pulled me up out of a fog and was slapping me gently while smiling at me. It was a breath of fresh air and oh man, I needed it.” If that isn’t the goal of Link in Bio, I don’t know what is.
Today’s newsletter covers:
The problem Instagram doesn’t want to fix
I talked to Duolingo about creating an anime series
How to make a post shareable
Four post formats to try this week
Proof you should reshare old content
The leaf influencer brands like Loewe and Yahoo are partnering with
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.