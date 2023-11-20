I’m so excited to share the new and improved Link in Bio Job Board with you all.

Whether you’re seeking a new social media role or recruiting for a talented social media employee—this job board is for you.

It’s got an improved look, with tons of exciting jobs (YETI! J.Crew! Tarte!), and helpful filtering features. Importantly, every single job on it has been handpicked by me.

Screenshot of the Link in Bio Job Board!

For Job Seekers: I know how tough it can be searching for jobs in social—my goal here is to make that process suck a little less. All of the jobs on the Link in Bio Job Board have some relation to working in social media. Yes, there are LOTS of straightforward social roles. But there are also copywriter roles, communications roles, and creative roles. Every job should feel relevant to your search—right now there are over 50 job postings and I’ll be refreshing it often.

For Hiring Managers: The Link in Bio Job Board is here to assist with your search for brilliant social media employees. You can post your job listings here to get in front of 49,000 of the most talented social media professionals in the business. The Link in Bio community is filled with the best of the best—they work at companies like Meta, Ogilvy, Spotify, and more. There are also add ons to pin your post to the top of the board or give your post a shout out in this newsletter. I personally can’t think of a better way to focus your search.

Live look at me updating the Link in Bio Job Board.

If you’ve been reading this newsletter for awhile now, you know how I feel about finding a job that’s a true fit. Your experience working in social is so dependent on the type of place you are working—don’t get me started on overbearing approval processes! I hope this resource can help you find that match.

Please email me any thoughts and feedback on the Link in Bio Job Board. If there’s anything I can do to improve the process, I’d love to know!

