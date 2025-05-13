The Daily Average Screen Time Of People Who Work In Social Media
Plus three post formats to try this week, the role of familiarity in good brand social, "Reels Yellow", and more.
Hi from New York! I can’t wait to see some of you at tonight’s happy hour. It filled up very quickly but I hope to host more in-person events this year.
In today’s newsletter, you’ll get early access to a stat from Link in Bio’s Very Online Survey. You can expect the full report from Mitch and I in the coming weeks but we couldn’t help but share one data point from it: the daily average screen time of people who work in social media. Take a guess at what you think it is and then scroll to find out the answer.
Here’s what else I’ll be covering:
The important role of familiarity in good brand social
A small business account that I love
Three post formats to try this week
Why so many brands are using this very specific text color in videos
Inside FIGS’ Nurses Week campaign (featuring a mini interview!)
The NBA creator that lots of brands are partnering with right now
