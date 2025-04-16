The most common question when working in social media: Is anyone else seeing this?

Is anyone else seeing low Instagram engagement? Is anyone else’s boss asking them to use AI? Is anyone else’s daily average screen time nine hours?

Link in Bio’s Very Online Survey is a pulse check on the efforts of those working in the social media industry. Think of it like one big “Is anyone else seeing this?”. It covers topics like the niche KPIs you track, the specific gear you shoot with, and the content formats that actually perform. While we all wear many hats and work across a wide variety of industries, this survey will reveal themes and patterns to make us all better at our jobs.

Having worked in social media for over 12 years, I’ve found that many of the “state of social”-style reports focus on data that matters more to CMOs than the actual social managers themselves. This is an attempt to fix that. This survey should take 10 minutes or less, and there are a few written responses throughout where you can go as long (or short) as you’d like. Your answers will be completely anonymous and we will not include any identifying information in our results.

After this survey is conducted, we'll be publishing a series of newsletters with lots of raw data, interesting findings, and charts breaking it all down. This is the first year we are sending out this survey, but the hope is to send it on an annual basis so we can understand year-over-year trends.

Finally, I’ve brought back Mitch Goldstein to help me design and run this survey. He’s worked in social media for over a decade, spending time at places like Bloomberg and TIME, and is also skilled at research and data. If you’re in the Link in Bio Discord, you’re already familiar with how brilliant he is. I am excited to be working with him on this!

You can fill out Link in Bio's Very Online Survey here!

