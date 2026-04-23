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Plus five post formats to try this week, one brand might owe up to $20M for using unlicensed music, and more.
Good morning! I am still reading through all of the feedback from Tuesday’s newsletter about AI-obsessed bosses.
Many of the responses have come through private messages and DMs, with people letting me know they gave it a “silent repost” out of fear that their boss would see anything public. One person shared, “It made me (and my work BFFs) feel less lonely and crazy.” It’s on track to be one of my most-viewed sends so I’m hoping at least a few of your bosses have read it.
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
A new approach to tourism social media
This brand might owe up to $20M for using unlicensed music
Emily Sweeney from The Boston Globe shares a social video tip
Five post formats to try this week
A sponsored post with 35.2M views
The only Coachella influencer trip I liked
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