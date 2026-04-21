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MB
2dEdited

It seems like what happens is: board says "We need to use AI" to C-Suite < C-Suite says to managers "We need to use AI" < Managers say to teams "We need to use AI" and not a single person on that chain takes the time to think critically about what that actually looks like as it relates to the business.

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Cait Conley
3d

this is vvvvvv timely, and demoralizing is absolutely correct. I'm a copywriter contemplating leaving the industry bc the art of feedback has been completely outsourced. ppl making 3x my salary as ECD/CDs to ask AI to give creative feedback. it's mind boggling

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