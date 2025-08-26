Hi! Before we get into the takes, I am hosting a Link in Bio Happy Hour for paid subscribers in Los Angeles. Finally! There will be drinks, bites, and screen time comparisons. Big thanks to my friends at Slate for partnering with me on it. Space is very limited (it’s at one of my favorite restaurants!) so scroll to the end of today’s send to RSVP!

Bring on the hot takes…

Today’s newsletter is one big list of social media hot takes. Buckle up.

In addition to lots of my own takes, I’ve also included the opinions of a few friends of the newsletter. Contributors include Sara Alfageeh, Zach Schiffman, Dora Boras, Nathan Jun Poekert, Dave Jorgenson, Casey Betts, Byron Stewart, Kevin Farzad, Bari Tippett, Shelby Jacobs, Kendall Dickieson, Megan Coyne, Andrew Downing, Alex Hao, and more. All of the takes, including my own, have been anonymized.

Remember, these are all in good fun! I promise.