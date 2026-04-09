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Skylar Allen's avatar
Skylar Allen
16h

One of my favorite interviews to date!

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
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Molly T.
1d

Louder for the people in the back: "It’s never as simple as you think, and reducing tasks to simplicity is undermining someone’s skillset."

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
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