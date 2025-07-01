Hi everyone! I’m back! I spent the last two weeks traveling around Denmark and Norway. The pastries at Juno the Bakery were a highlight. So was the seafood at Solsiden. I shared lots of photos on my Instagram and the number one question I got was: What camera are you using? In an attempt to stay off my phone while traveling, I bought a small point and shoot ahead of the trip. After too many Reddit deep dives I landed on the Ricoh GR III HDF. I liked that you can input custom “film recipes” so that the photos come out with a slight Portra-like filter on them. I’ve shared a few below.

It’s an expensive “hack”, but it was nice to take photos on an actual camera and not open my phone every time I wanted to capture something. I find a lot of my screen time is accidental. I’ll pick up my phone to set a timer, and find myself scrolling on TikTok 10 minutes later. It’s a hard cycle to break so I’ll take any help.

Another big help in staying offline? My wonderful guest writers! Thank you Alice Chen and Byron Stewart for taking over the strategy sends, and Danielle Ito and Grayson Kelly for great interviews.

Here’s what I’ll be covering today: