Hello from the fjords in Norway! As mentioned last week, I’m traveling through the end of the month. While offline, I’ve lined up a handful of stellar guest writers and interviews. Today Byron Stewart, Associate Director of Social Media at Team Epiphany and author of TAPPED IN, is taking over the strategy send for paid subscribers. You might remember him from this sharp interview about his time working at Foot Locker. I’ll let him take it from here! - Rachel

What’s up, y’all! Byron here. I’m super excited to take over Link in Bio today. It’s a full circle moment. I first met Rachel at Social Media Week last year after being a longtime fan of the newsletter. Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to be interviewed for the newsletter, discussing the process behind employee-generated content from my experience leading social and influencer marketing at Foot Locker.

I’ve spent the last decade working in social at the intersection of culture, fashion, and retail—at Highsnobiety, Foot Locker, and now at Team Epiphany.

Today’s issue is all about creativity and content—two things I’ve been deep in lately while in the middle of production for a QSR brand campaign.

I’ll touch on the following: