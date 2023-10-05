There was an account vibe shift when Franky Ponce started working on NYC Ferry.

The references got weirder. The videos got funnier. The amazing crew that make the ferries run started getting featured more.

The TikTok account in particular really became a place to celebrate one of New York’s most beloved modes of transportation.

Today, the videos regularly rack up over 100k views and have a loyal fan base. It’s not uncommon to see comments like “Y’all are so iconic” and “Why do I love this? 😂 and why do I recognize some of the crew? 😂”.

For this week’s newsletter I spoke with Franky all about his strategy of meeting people where they are at, thinking of brands as if they are a person, and using analytics to inform video ideas. It’s a good one!

Franky Ponce, Social Media Content Producer for NYC Ferry

Rachel Karten: First, can you tell me about your current role and any previous social (or not!) roles you’ve had?

Franky Ponce: My current role is Social Media Content Producer for NYC Ferry, where I work with the marketing team to strategize and produce content for official NYC Ferry channels, amongst wearing many other marketing hats. Previously, I have extensive experience at ad agencies as a Social Media Manager and Content Strategist.

RK: How would you describe the social strategy at NYC Ferry?

FP: I would say the two main goals are awareness and education to help grow and diversify ridership. Many people are surprised to know that NYC Ferry is only six years old, so we’re still very much focused on increasing reach.

Our social channels are a big part of getting the word out and building a network, so naturally, the content is focused around showcasing how relatable, reliable, and authentic we are. We do a lot of this by pushing strategic partnerships, community-forward content, and of course the branded content that showcases us as personable.

RK: If you had to sum it up, what’s your social media philosophy?

FP: Meet people where they’re at.

In a such a creator-driven space, brands can’t expect people to come find them. I learned this lesson in my agency life, when we were creating killer content that we were super proud of and hit the brands’ goals, but it flopped because it was too niche or wasn’t how audiences liked to be delivered to.

Adapt your messages for the world, not vice versa.

RK: What are some ways the NYC Ferry accounts meet people where they’re at?

FP: To start, because we’re a public transit system, there’s not a “target” demographic to reach. We want every New Yorker to ride with us and view us as a reliable and convenient option that’s accessible to them. So, to talk to everyone, there has to be multiple “personalities” baked into one—which is why our content variety and voice is different per platform.

I mostly always create with the intention that any piece of content could be someone’s first glimpse at NYC Ferry, which means our content types must be accessible on multiple levels.

One example of this is how we’ve transformed our community events and small business features into algorithm-friendly “guides” that use keywords like “near NYC Ferry Landings,” etc. The more clear, direct, and authentic our content is, the more reach our content gets.

nycferry A post shared by @nycferry

RK: When I think about brands that aren't really resonating with their audience or are feeling like their engagement is dipping, I think most of the time it's caused by not understanding what their audience wants from them. How do you stay on top of what's relevant, speak to your audience in a way they understand, and generally keep up with "what works"?

FP: The obvious answer is to spend time on social media, but I think it’s important to acknowledge how you do it. Connecting your brain as a social media consumer with your social brain as a social media creator.

Since we’re in a landscape ruled by creators, I often do this by approaching brands I work on as a “person.” If NYC Ferry was a human, what would they like? What would they say in response to XYZ trend? Would they think this trend is funny and relevant to them? This way of thinking can really bridge together both of your social media brains to help create how you consume, while not going out of bounds.

RK: The Beyoncé video you made was so good! Can you walk me throughout how that came together?

FP: Thank you! When I started taking over the account (especially TikTok), I realized that what was missing was a fundamental part of our organization—the crew. And I knew if we wanted to drive more awareness with younger audiences, especially those who live in New York, dipping into pop culture trends with our crew was the way to go.

The success of our Eras Tour content really proved that theory to be correct, and so it felt natural to build on that when Queen Bey came into town, too. What was so great about that piece is that it was in support of Riis Beach Cooperative—an organization involved in growing and preserving Jacob Riis Park in Rockaway—who gave out the stickers used in the video for a “Rockaway Bey-ch” Beyoncé event at The Cove. I think it’s indicative of what NYC Ferry is all about—bolstering small businesses and fostering community growth for our city in creative ways.

RK: Are there any brands or accounts you feel are doing a good job of speaking to their audience?

FP: @NYC_DOT is gold. The idea of city-owned entities adopting a tone of voice that feels personable and accessible to the public makes me warm and fuzzy inside.

I also love Starface in the skincare space, they were inspiring to me in my agency life.

Sesame Street also does a great job of balancing content that feels accessible to (what I imagine are) three very different key target demos: kids, parents, and legacy fans (AKA adults, like me).

RK: What tips would you give a social manager that wants to figure out how their brand can better connect with their followers?

FP: First, while social best practices are out the window, analytics are certainly not. Pay attention to what content of yours the algorithm is pushing forward and what content your audience is engaging with—and follow it down the rabbit hole.

Secondly, I’ll reiterate that it’s important to assume that every piece of content is the first time someone is seeing your brand. People use the word “authenticity” a lot when it comes to brands on social, and you can’t achieve that unless you’re clear and direct in everything you create.

RK: Any final thoughts?

FP: Passing along a piece of advice I learned from a past supervisor: don’t be married to your content. Chances are, a CapCut template is going to outperform the video you spent weeks producing.

Social media is a giant experiment and should be treated as such.

On the flip side, I also just want to normalize that while it’s extremely important to take time for yourself, it’s also OK to absolutely ooze passion for what you do and treat your channels like your children. My friends think I’m crazy for how much I love the ferry, but I feel so lucky that I get to be a part of this.

