My Social Media Crisis Decision Tree
Plus some thoughts on Airchat, close friends marketing, and more.
Last week in New York was the best.
I spoke at Social Media Week, where I got to meet so many of you. I was vulnerable and revealed to a room of 500 people that I don’t know my moon and rising signs and “only know that I’m an Aquarius”. Anyone else?
Threads and I hosted an amazing dinner at Café Chelsea, where everyone from Nolita Dirtbag to Christina Vittas (yes, she wore red) tofrom to Burake Teshome at Vanity Fair all hung out and ate the viral ravioli.
Finally, the Link in Bio Happy Hour (Drink in Bio!) co-hosted with Kelly Gordon from Creative People was so great. Past interviewees and contributors like Adam Faze, Zach Schiffman, Natalie Browne Holmes, Diane Paik, Franky Ponce, Daniel Taroy, Paula Perez, Todd Needle, Emily Schultz, Kendall Dickieson, and more were all there. The dream! Where should the next one be?
Now I am back home and in a new home. I moved on Sunday and am currently living in a sea of boxes. The majority of today’s newsletter was written while sitting on a dog bed and waiting for the movers to get to my new apartment. Thrilling! Let’s get into what we’ll be covering:
What is Airchat? And are brands on it yet?
My old social media crisis decision tree (I found it when moving!)
Audiences can see through scarcity marketing
A good TikTok from MìLà (蜜辣)
My biggest takeaways from Social Media Week
The best way to caption your social videos (and what your font choice says about you)
A very smart brand collab with New York Metro Weather
Celebrities are trying close friends marketing—should brands?
Plus 12 quick links and social ideas! Like a replicable video format from the Phoenix Suns, Alix Earle’s absence on Poppi’s TikTok, Broad Street Oyster Company vs Infatuation SF, and more.
