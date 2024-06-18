Helloooo! I am on the road and driving around New Jersey this week. I ate fried hot dogs at Hiram’s Roadstand, perfect burgers at White Manna, and am now on my way down the shore for a few days. I love New Jersey but if anyone wants to invite me to Cannes Lions next year, you have my email. The schedule looks a little light on social media professionals IMO. We could put together a great panel.

Before we get into today’s newsletter, I want to talk about The Sociology of Business’s guest post from Grace Gordon on building cultural hits. In it she talks about how Charli XCX’s “BRAT” highlights the success of packaging up a cultural product with its most committed community front-of-mind and allowing them interpret and build your brand energy for you.

It’s something I think about a lot when it comes to brand social. Who is all of this for?

I’ve built social strategies that reference lore and inside jokes and IYKYK humor. Strategies that make existing fans of the brand feel very seen. Still, executives often question if that niche content is attracting a new audience. You know, the people who aren’t already familiar with our brand?

In Grace’s case study, she argues that allowing (and empowering) your existing fans to tell your brand story is a more powerful attractor than doing so via your owned social.

Something that stood out to me was this idea of Authenticators—people who help contextualize a brand and validate it in real time. She writes, “While endless online endorsements (with tik tok shop links layered on top) dilute brand credibility amongst more discerning buyers, Authenticators contextualize a brand and validate it in real time.”

By building a social presence that empowers Authenticators to be post sharers, product reviewers, and brand advocates, you are giving your existing fans the tools they need to help your brand attract a new audience.

Importantly, and something I think a lot of brands forget about on social, is that for all of this to work, the URL version of the brand needs to feel like the IRL version of the brand. “BRAT” works because it feels like Bushwick, because it is Bushwick—as Grace says, “she served it up for her fans as a fuel for those living and aspiring to the lifestyle she is singing about, wherever they might be.”

A lot of brands build an aspirational, out-of-touch version of their IRL brand online. It’s why social presences like Gap feel so confusing to the consumer—I think about this tweet a lot that says “This disconnect between this (and most retail creative—jcrew especially) is the in store experience is so so removed from how the brand presents itself offline. It shatters the fantasy. You can walk into any gap in the country and it won’t feel like this.”

With brands I’ve worked on, the closer the social is to the experience of the actual super fans, the more it resonates. Hey, I’d love to see a series from Gap that’s in an actual dressing room versus some set they build. Let me see myself in the online version of your brand!

Finally, you can’t talk about BRAT without talking about shareability. Like I’ll write about later on in today’s newsletter, brands must find ways nudge their fans to share. “Using both online tools (the brat art generator) and the offline BRAT wall in Brooklyn, Charli handed the ‘roll-out content’ keys over to fans. The result is an almost endless supply of memes which is a dominant language of relevance in 2024. The viral green color has become immediately recognizable as a ‘BRAT’ signature, with the lowest possible lift for participation in either physical or online expressions.”

I am now thinking about how color, a lo-fi design language (“Going with something so lo-fi invites every corner of the internet to participate and enables those who want to be a part of the dialogue to share their own Brat-inspired memes and commentary”), and more can all influence how your biggest fans choose to share your content. How does a brand not only hand over a megaphone to their audience but also turn up the volume?

When brands build social strategies for their biggest fans, they are reaching new customers and audiences. Not through their owned content, but by giving permission for their followers to Authenticate. And it works. After seeing friends share songs from BRAT on their IG Stories, attend the concerts, and make memes—I’ve been listening to the album on repeat.

How can you bring more brand energy to your social presence? I highly encourage you to read Grace’s entire case study. It’s so smart.

Okay, let’s get into today’s newsletter. We are covering: