Hi everyone. On Tuesday I wrote an essay about how brands respond to crisis. It inspired a lot of dialogue in the comments and I’m so grateful to have the most thoughtful readers.

Since that newsletter went out, a new type of brand post has been popping up: closure announcements for the general strike tomorrow. Small businesses like Block Shop Textiles, Happy Isles, 3sixteen, Fashion Brand Company, and more have all shared updates on their social media pages. Regardless of what your brand decides to do, I would personally advise not posting tomorrow.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: