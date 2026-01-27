Over the past few years, consumers have watched brands try and act more human online. Large corporations comment on viral posts in the first person, saying things like “she’s so me” and “i just know we would be besties.” Entire content strategies are built around reacting quickly to culture and news. The people behind the posts are now also seen in front of the camera.

Brands want to be friends, but do they care about you?

As the ongoing brutality of ICE has been broadcast on social media, most brands have paused their posts. Some are opting to say something.

FIGS, a scrubs company, was quick to post in memory of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, continuing their use of social media to advocate for nurses. For example, they also recently delivered hot coffee to nurses during a strike and donated $20,000 to support nurse well-being programs during Nurses Week.

Sesame Street addressed the news by sharing resources on “offering comfort in scary times.”

We already know Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of standing up for progressive causes and speaking out on social justice issues. But as someone pointed out in my DMs, that consistency makes their latest statement not an “if they” but a “when they” would post.

The beauty brand Cocokind shared a post saying that “choosing to act is all we know how to do in times like these” with a promise to donate 100% of the week’s net proceeds to Immigrant Law Center Minnesota. The brand has become known for putting their community first.

Whole30 gave their social media presence over to their founder, Melissa Urban, who firmly wrote “You cannot separate your business from your values.”

Brands like East Fork, Coterie, MOTHER, and Fly by Jing have also posted statements.

Then there are the local businesses in Minnesota that have been using their social media pages for action, likely paving the way for national brands to also find their voice. Curry Corner handing out warm vegetable samosas to protesters. Little Joy answering “Should a business stay neutral?”. Wrecktangle Pizza raising $200,000.

On Sunday, I asked my Instagram followers if they appreciated when the brands they follow use their accounts to speak out. The overwhelming majority said that they do. The prevailing sentiment was “Words are great. Big donations are even better.” One person wrote: “I remember when a business lives by their values and I choose to support that business over others, even if there are other less expensive options.”

I know a lot of social teams are in meetings this week, thinking about what their account should post, if anything at all. I’ve worked in this industry long enough to know that those decisions are often out of our hands. Still, there is a responsibility to the audience—the people that brands increasingly treat like “besties” in a group chat—to find some humanity.

If those conversations aren’t already happening, a good place to start would be to sit down with your leadership to understand what your company actually stands for. Ask why or when your brand should speak up. Who do you advocate for? What causes are connected to your work? How are those values lived throughout the entire organization? Corporate mission statements rarely get pressure tested for how they will stand up to the darkest of times. They should. Posts around social and political issues only feel performative when they aren’t coming from a meaningful place, but that starts with doing the work of finding out what is meaningful to your brand. Now is the time.

When there’s a framework in place, these moments won’t feel like fire drills, and you’ll be able to fall back on firm beliefs instead.

Thank you for reading and I’ll be back on Thursday. One quick note before I go.

I recently learned that Hootsuite, a brand I partnered with late last year, is reportedly providing services to ICE. While I am no longer working with the brand, I feel it’s important to publicly acknowledge that I do not support that business decision. In response to this news, I will be donating 100% of the fee I received for participating in the campaign to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network in support of legal defense, organizing, and advocacy efforts for immigrant communities.